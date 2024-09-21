According to the criteria of

According to the census carried out in 2023, the territory has a population of more than two million inhabitants, among which 49% are Latinos, and ranked fifth among the ten unhappiest states in the US.

For the analysis, the finance tool was guided by three essential categories: emotional and physical well-being, the work environment and the community and the environment. According to Business Insiderthese rankings were broken down into 30 other metrics such as life expectancy, divorce rate and unemployment.

New Mexico, the fifth state with the most unhappy population in the country

Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the government agency AmeriCorps, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among many others, WalletHub ranked the state of New Mexico as the fifth territory with the most unhappy population in the country in terms of physical and emotional well-being and work environment.

Despite the negative for the territory, Business Insider reported that had a good score in community and environment“It finished 24th overall despite having the highest percentage of divorced adults (14.9% women and 11.4% men) and the lowest volunteering rate,” the US outlet commented.