The state will protect telecom operators and subscribers from the arbitrariness of officials

It is planned to extend the law on the protection and encouragement of investment to communications companies and domestic equipment manufacturers. This follows from the draft decision of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council. Izvestia reviewed the document, and its authenticity was confirmed by a source in the upper house of parliament.

According to the law adopted in 2020, a commercial entity and a public legal entity (for example, a regional administration) can enter into an investment protection and promotion agreement (IPA). Business undertakes to invest in infrastructure development in a given territory. And in return, the state guarantees the investor the non-application of acts or decisions of government bodies that worsen his situation or create additional barriers or costs in the implementation of the investment project, explained a source close to the Federation Council.

The law states that the subject of the agreement may relate to the digital economy, but does not directly mention that preferences relate to communication facilities, Izvestia’s interlocutor noted.

If agreements on the protection and promotion of investments (SPPK) are extended to objects related to the digital economy, this will save operators and subscribers from many troubles, says ComNews Research partner Leonid Konik.

