The measure already exists only in some Asian countries and in Zambia. The Minister of Equal Opportunities: “Just go to work stuffed with pills”

MADRID. It is carried out in Spain for working women suffering from menstrual pain. The government has in fact approved a bill that grants them leave in the event of “invalidating” cycles: “special” permits will be of varying duration depending on the case and paid “in full” by the state. A measure that exists, in more or less similar terms, only in some Asian countries and in Zambia. “We are the first country in Europe to recognize menstrual health as part of women’s rights,” claimed the Minister of Equal Opportunities, Irene Montero.

The new type of leave is included in a broader legislative text, which includes, in particular, measures taken by the center-left in the government to “lock down” access to abortion, at a time of the rise of anti-right currents. abortionists. But, in recent days, it has been precisely that of approving menstrual permits the idea that has sparked the most public debate, even within the majority. “The message is clear: the menstrual cycle will no longer be a taboo,” Montero said at a press conference. “The time to go to work is over after stuffing ourselves with pills and having to hide the pain we feel,” he added. To access the leave, the minister specified, it will not be necessary to have previously paid contributions. However, it will be necessary to demonstrate, through a medical certificate, that the menstrual cycle is associated with disabling pain, a condition often “linked to other pathologies”.

The line supported by Montero (exponent of the left party Podemos), has obviously prevailed over that of those who, like the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Socialist Economy Nadia Calviño, had raised doubts about the possibility that the recognition of permits of this type could create “discriminatory” situations for women.

In Italy, a proposal to introduce menstrual leave came in 2016 from four deputies of the Democratic Party, but the initiative was not successful. Regarding abortion, the new Spanish bill – which will then have to be approved in Parliament – includes measures such as the abolition of the parental authorization requirement for girls aged 16 and 17 and the guarantee that in every health center public there are health workers willing to practice it. Furthermore, the introduction of maternity leave starting from week 39 of pregnancy, which will not lead to a reduction in post-partum leave, and the extension of compulsory sex education to all stages of education are envisaged.