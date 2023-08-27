Arguments in favor of wearing retroreflective elements (SVE) were brought by the capital State traffic inspectorate.

Pedestrians with retroreflectors have more than doubled their visibility. For example, while driving with dipped headlights, a car driver is able to notice a person on the road at a distance of up to 50 meters. Thanks to SVE, the distance increases to 150-200 meters. When a motorist drives with high beam headlights, the visibility of pedestrians with reflectors improves from 150 meters to 350-400 meters.

The traffic police also cited statistics as an argument. As it turned out, pedestrians with SVE are six to eight times less likely to be involved in an accident.

Citizens were advised to place the elements on clothes, backpacks, strollers, personal belongings, bicycles, roller skates and other places. The main thing is to attach them from all sides (front, back and both sides).

