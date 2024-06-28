The United States has a large number of Latino residents and this year, there was one state that even surpassed Florida Regarding new residents of this sector of the population. The information comes from what was published by the country’s Census Office.

In this context, one fact stood out. According to information from the Census Bureau: Texas is the state that added the most Latino residentsparticularly the city of Houston, reported Telemundo. For its part, Dallas has the largest number of Asian and African American residents.

Another feature that the census highlighted is that the Lone Star State has the largest number of residents of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds joining the state’s population last year, he reported US News. According to the aforementioned media, Texas also has the largest total population increase last year, recording 473,000 new residents.

Houston, Texas has the largest number of Latino residents. Photo:iStock Share

The Texas city where 90% of people speak Spanish



Hand in hand with the increase in Latino residents in Texas that occurred in 2023, the case of Laredo, the city in the state where more than 90 percent of the population is Spanish-speakingLocated very close to the border with Mexico, it has some attractive cultural options for both residents and tourists, but the climate is the main challenge, as it is very hot and frequently presents extreme temperatures.

Total, The population of Laredo is 267,945 inhabitants and from there the aforementioned percentage is derived. The data appears in a study prepared by Thinkinworldwho also mentioned other cities that have a high percentage of Spanish speakers.