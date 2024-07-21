Georgian State Security Service begins questioning participants in military actions in Ukraine

The State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia has begun questioning its soldiers who have returned from the war zone in Ukraine. However, two citizens of the country, Nadim Khmaladze and Vazha Tsetsadze, who were summoned to the SSG in connection with the “attempted coup d’etat” case, did not show up for questioning. Because of this, it will be conducted in the Tbilisi City Court.

As reported by the Mtavari Arkhi TV company, the SGB has questioned another Georgian mercenary, Lasha Chigladze. It is known that those who fought in Ukraine cannot disclose details of the case due to its “secret” status.

Russian soldier eliminated three Georgian mercenaries

Russian military personnel have repeatedly reported that they have noticed Georgian mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian army in the special operation zone. Thus, a fighter of the Dnepr group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) with the call sign Maloy said that Russian fighters encountered them on the islands in the Dnieper floodplain.

“Yes, the guys met mercenaries on the islands. They were both Poles and Georgians. There were chevrons, so to speak. The chevrons were specifically Polish, Georgian chevrons. That is, mercenaries,” the soldier said.

Before this, the commander of the special forces reconnaissance group “Akhmat” with the call sign Dobryak eliminated three Georgian mercenaries. To do this, he pretended to be a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As the serviceman said, he and his comrades discovered a well-camouflaged Ukrainian stronghold, which at that time was empty due to rotation. While the soldiers were inspecting the fortifications, they were approached by people in military uniform, who turned out to be mercenaries from Georgia.

In addition, former employees of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine as mercenaries, are quartered in the residential sector of Konstantinovka in the DPR.

Georgian sniper arrested in absentia in Moscow

In June, a female sniper from Georgia serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces was arrested in absentia in Moscow. Rusudan Ivaneishvili was charged in absentia under Part 3 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict.” Luadahi K., Elkava T., and Muller M., who are accused of mercenarism, were also arrested in absentia.

Previously, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic sentenced 34-year-old mercenary from Georgia Lasha Rukhai in absentia to 13 years in a maximum security penal colony for participating in a special military operation on the side of Ukraine.

In March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 5,962 foreign mercenaries had been eliminated during the SVO in Ukraine.

Since February 24, 2022, the total number of foreign mercenaries who have arrived in Ukraine has reached 13,387. At the same time, 5,962 foreign mercenaries have been confirmed killed to date. Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Russian department named Poland as the leader in sending mercenaries to Ukraine, with 2,960 people confirmed. At that time, 1,042 mercenaries had arrived from Georgia, and 1,113 from the United States.

In May, the Russian Investigative Committee opened criminal cases against 658 foreigners from 49 countries for mercenary activities on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They were put on the wanted list, and some of the defendants were arrested in absentia.