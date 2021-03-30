The State Bar has sent its report to the Supreme Court on pardons to those convicted of the ‘procés’ secessionist in Catalonia. The body dependent on the Ministry of Justice has not ruled on its support or rejection of the granting of the grace measure and has not assessed the crime of sedition, despite the fact that in the trial it defended these facts that, in the end, were confirmed for the sentence. He avoids pronouncing on the measure of grace because, he emphasizes, it could “be understood in the case of doing so that this would be anticipating or determining the meaning of a decision that only the government is responsible for».

In short, the head of the Penal department, Rosa María Seoane, has only appreciated in her 12-page brief the consequences of the crime of embezzlement of public funds, and only for four of the 12 convicted: Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Dolors Bassa and Jordi Turull.

The reason given by the Lawyers is that he initially appeared in the ‘procés’ due to the economic damage caused to the public coffers. That is, as the legal representative of the Ministry of Finance, despite the fact that he also included sedition in his indictment, unlike the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, which unsuccessfully defended the rebellion. In his report, however, the Public Ministry did reject the petition for pardon after examining the crime against public order. To this end, it alleged that the condemned had not shown forgiveness or repentance and that, on the contrary, they kept intact their intention of repeating their public pronouncements.

Instead, The Legal Profession has taken a profile and only partially analyzes the embezzlement. The result, as expected, is that it confirms that the four prisoners referred to have faced the financial responsibility derived from the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017. In total, 4,146,247 euros, divided into 3,903,294 euros of damages caused to public funds and 242,980 euros of interest, as certified by the liquidation act of January 28, 2020. A month later, an order confirmed the delivery of the bond.

Consequently, the report maintains, both the Court of Accounts and the Undersecretariat of the Ministry of Finance “confirm that this guarantee constitutes an element that would repair the economic damage caused to the public coffers. And all this without prejudice to the subsequent development of the reimbursement process by scope that, with a jurisdictional nature, will be held before the Prosecution Section ”of the supervisory body.

This letter had been pending delivery since last January 26, when it was claimed by the Second (Criminal) Chamber of the Supreme Court. The high court, after gathering the prison information regarding the 12 convicted persons, nine of them in prison, already had the report of the Prosecutor’s Office, which was opposes the granting of the measure of grace due to the seriousness of the facts and the understanding that there are no reasons of justice, equity or public utility that justify its application.

After analyzing the arguments of the parties, the Chamber itself will issue its own report, although none of them is binding on the Government, which is the one that must decide on the application of the requested grace measure. At least seven petitions for clemency were filed in favor of ERC leader Oriol Junqueras; the former directors Dolors Bassa, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Santi Vila, Meritxell Borràs and Carles Mundó; the activists Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sànchez; and the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell.