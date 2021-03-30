Geneva (WAM)

Ambassador Ahmed Abdel Rahman Al-Jarman presented his credentials to Tatiana Vallovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva, who is a permanent representative of the state to the United Nations office and other international organizations in Switzerland, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva.

During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations Office in Geneva were discussed, especially in the field of human rights, and the state’s achievements in the field of promoting human rights in all fields were reviewed.

The Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva praised the important role the UAE plays in the field of multilateral diplomacy in the framework of the work of international organizations of the United Nations, especially in the humanitarian field.