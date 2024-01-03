Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 08:34



The public works tender of the General State Administration in the Region of Murcia was reduced by 10.2% in November 2023 compared to the same month of the previous year, to 107.8 million euros, according to data from the Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires (Seopan).

In Spain, bidding reached 25,310 million euros in the first eleven months of the year, 1.9% more than in the same period of 2022. This new data represents a significant moderation in the growth rate from 6.1 % that the tender advanced throughout the country on average until October. The fall is due to the tender registered in the communities, which fell by 18.9%, to 6,970 million euros; as well as in the town councils, which fell by 6.5%.