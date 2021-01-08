After 82 years in the hands of the Franco, the Meirás pazo has been handed over to the State this Thursday to provisionally execute the sentence, at the moment appealed, which granted the mansion public ownership. The event, which ended around two in the afternoon, was held an hour and a half late because Heritage technicians had to visually check the state of the goods before handing over the keys, according to sources from the Superior Court of Xustiza. During the delivery, the State Attorney has clarified that two of the assets that appear in the inventory, the Casa de las Conchas and the granary attached to this property, are not part of what is claimed by the Administration, so they will remain in power of the dictator’s relatives. “The content of the Meirás pazo will continue as it is today, awaiting a final judgment. There are clearly personal belongings that are going to be delivered in the next 20 days, “explained Consuelo Castro Rey, head of the State Attorney, in a brief appearance before the media in which she underlined the feeling of” historical justice. ” that leaves this act. “It is the return of an asset that reaches hands from which it should not have come, to the State,” he added.

Consuelo Castro, State Attorney General, in the act of handing over the keys to the Pazo de Meirás to the authorities. EFE.

The favorite room of Emilia Pardo Bazán has been the place chosen for the signing of the document and the delivery of keys with which the State Attorney has received, in a judicial act, the property of Meirás. The writer located the heart of her library in this place, located on the third floor of the Tower of the Chimera (baptized by herself as one of her works). This part of the building was one of the most affected during the fire that suffered the pazo in 1978.

Activists from the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG) with slogans “the pazo belongs to the people”, “that they give us back what was stolen” or “Francoism never again” have received the judicial commission at the entrance to Meirás. The group arrived at 11:00 am, accompanied by the team of technicians from the Xunta who drew up the inventory with the 697 goods that the Francos could not move from the place. The magistrate Marta Canales, head of the Court of First Instance 1 of A Coruña, had ordered that the experts review the gardens and rooms to “verify that the goods are in the same condition as when the visual inspection was made, on November 11 ”. Once this process has been completed, the judge has handed over the keys to the manor to the General State Administration, which has 20 business days as of this Thursday to determine what assets can be delivered to the Franco family, according to sources from the Galician superior court.

The pazo de Meirás will reopen its doors to visitors “in five or six weeks,” as announced this Wednesday by the first vice president, Carmen Calvo. This act of delivery, achieved after the judicial battle waged by the Government in July 2019, “dignifies Spanish democracy and memory,” according to the minister, who reminded the “thousands and thousands of men and women who have asked that this place is public heritage ”. When “the visits are reactivated”, Calvo stressed, the public will find “with the history and the truth of what happened: with the presence of Franco there, but with a view of the democratic memory and the democratic story.”

The vice president met with representatives of various administrations to clarify what use will be given to the property. The Galician president confirmed this Wednesday that he had written to the chief executive officer, Pedro Sánchez, to propose the transfer of ownership of the property to the autonomous community. “We requested the transfer because it was a pazo owned by a Galician family and it was bought with contributions from Galicians. In addition, also, because we know what we want to do ”, declared the president of the Xunta Alberto Nuñez Feijóo (PP). Its plan of use involves resuscitating the spirit with which the first owner, the Countess of Pardo Bazán, ordered the construction of this mansion full of literary symbols, reminiscent of a medieval castle due to its towers.

An investigation commissioned by the judge of First Instance 1 of A Coruña, the same one that granted the ownership of the pazo to the State in September, shows through photos that some assets that until now the dictator’s family had enjoyed as their own were found before The Civil War integrated into the Spanish Royal Collections and others were made with fabrics whose pattern coincides with that of curtains and upholstered armchairs to decorate public palaces. National Heritage even preserves fragments of the same cloth reels.

Regarding the so-called Casa de las Conchas, which was also expropriated from a natural migrant from Sada during the Franco regime, the head of the State Bar explained that it did not enter the lawsuit “because it is outside the walls.” The expropriation took place from 1962, when the closure of the plot had already been built on other neighboring lands and 21 years after Franco registered the property in his name in the Betanzos registry thanks to a deed of sale simulated.

This house originally had a hórreo built in part of wood, according to the typology of this area of ​​A Coruña, and it was replaced by another made of carved stone, from the Rías Baixas, which the dictator and his wife received as a treat. The house was lined with scallop shells, which were also a gift, by order of Carmen Polo. The researcher and grandson of an expropriated neighbor Carlos Babío, co-author of the book Meirás, a pazo, a caudillo, a spolio, believes that “the State and the City of Sada should start the judicial procedure for their return.”