Today, the State Prosecutor’s Office published an educational video material on its social media accounts that tells about the dangers of socializing with bad companions, and the legal consequences of possessing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the penalties of which vary according to the purpose of their possession according to Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 and its amendments.

The publication of these educational films comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society, and to raise the level of public awareness of the laws.





