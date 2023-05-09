The Public Prosecution Office of the State launched the Criminal Information Center “Waa’i” with the aim of enhancing the legal culture among members of society and raising the public’s level of awareness of criminal laws.

The Center is based on developing legal and community educational and educational plans and media programs, in an integrated manner, to promote positive behaviors and spread a culture of tolerance, and to develop initiatives and activities that support those plans, and to measure and monitor negative societal behaviors and phenomena that affect the values ​​of Emirati society and to launch awareness campaigns about their dangers and negative effects resulting from them and how to Dealing with it and overcoming it, by employing all means, media channels and emerging technology to ensure that its message reaches all members of society, especially youth and youth.