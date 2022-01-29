The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for using information technology to collect and process personal data and information in violation of legislation.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 13 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, he shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than /50,000/ fifty thousand dirhams and not more than / 500,000/ five hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Whoever uses information technology or an information technology means to collect, store or process personal data and information of citizens or residents of the country in violation of the legislation in force in the country.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.