The State Public Prosecution, through a film published today on its social media accounts, explained the penalty for the crime of incitement to disobedience to legislation.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 27 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, anyone who calls Or he incited, by publishing information on the computer network or any information technology means, not to comply with the legislation in force in the country.



The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign through the Criminal Media Center “Wa’i”, to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of the law as a way of life.