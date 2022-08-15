The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for tampering with digital evidence.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 18 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, every person responsible for managing a website shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than two hundred thousand dirhams. Or an account on a computer network, e-mail, or information system that has hidden or tampered with digital evidence of one of the crimes stipulated in this Decree-Law with the intent of impeding the work of research, investigation, investigation or other competent authorities.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.