The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for refraining from presenting an editor to the judiciary.

The Public Prosecution indicated that in accordance with Article 317 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, which stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding 6 six months or a fine of not more than 5,000 five thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who is assigned, according to the law, to provide a written document. Or anything else that is useful in proving a fact submitted to the judiciary, but he abstained in cases other than where the law allows him to do so.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



