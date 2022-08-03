The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for publishing information on the information network for drug trafficking or promotion.

And in accordance with Article 31 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, a penalty of temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than (500,000) five hundred thousand dirhams and not more than (1,000,000) one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties

Whoever establishes, manages or supervises a website or publishes information on the information network, or an information technology means, for the trafficking or promotion of narcotics or psychotropic substances and the like, how they are used, or to facilitate dealing with them in cases other than those authorized by law.