The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for perjury.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 302 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, a person who testifies falsely before a judicial authority or a body that has the authority to hear witnesses after taking an oath, denies the truth or conceals some or all of what he knows about the facts of the case. The person who is questioned about whether the person who gave the testimony was a witness whose testimony was acceptable or not, or whether his testimony was accepted in those procedures or not, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than 3 months.

If this act occurred from him during the investigation or trial of a felony, he shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment, and if the false testimony resulted in a death sentence or life imprisonment, the false witness shall be punished with the same penalty.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the campaign of the State Public Prosecution Office.