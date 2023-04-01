The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet it posted today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for managing the crime of organized begging.

And the Public Prosecution stated that, according to Article 476 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever manages the crime of organized beggary, who It is committed by an organized group of two or more persons.. The same penalty shall apply to whoever brings persons to the state to use them in the crime of organized begging.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.