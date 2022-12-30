The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its social media accounts, the penalty for hacking the information systems of state institutions.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 3 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes, whoever hacks a website or system shall be punished with temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than (200,000) dirhams and no more than (500,000) dirhams. Electronic information, information network, or information technology means belonging to state institutions.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than (5) five years and a fine of no less than (250,000) dirhams and no more than (1,500,000) dirhams, if the breach results in damage, destruction, suspension of work, disruption of a website or electronic information system, or An information network or information technology means, canceling, deleting, destroying, disclosing, destroying, altering, copying, publishing or republishing any data or information or losing its confidentiality, or the crime occurred as a result of an electronic attack.

The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment for a period of no less than (7) years and a fine of no less than (250,000) dirhams and no more than (1,500,000) dirhams, if the hacking is for the purpose of obtaining data or information related to those entities stipulated in the first paragraph of this article.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.