The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for creating or managing a website for human trafficking, in conjunction with the International Day against Trafficking in Human Beings.

The Public Prosecution indicated that in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, Article 32 stipulates that a temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 500,000 five hundred thousand dirhams and not more than 1,000,000 million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, shall be punished by temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 500,000 five hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Creates, manages or supervises a website or publishes information on a computer network or any information technology means, with the intent of trafficking in people or human organs, or dealing in them illegally.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



