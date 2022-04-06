The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for begging.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 475 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever commits the crime of begging through begging with the aim of obtaining a material benefit shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than five thousand dirhams. or in kind in any form or means.

It is considered an aggravating circumstance if the crime of beggary is committed in the following cases:

1. If the beggar is healthy or has an obvious means of subsistence.

2. If the beggar faked injury or permanent disability, pretended to perform a service for others, or used any other means of deception and deception with the intention of influencing others to elicit their sympathy.

It is considered an aggravating circumstance if the crime of beggary is committed in the following cases:

1. If the beggar is healthy or has an obvious means of subsistence.

2. If the beggar faked injury or permanent disability, pretended to perform a service for others, or used any other means of deception and deception with the intention of influencing others to elicit their sympathy.



