The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the penalty for assaulting electronic payment methods.

The Public Prosecution indicated that in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, Article 15 stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment and a fine of no less than (200,000) dirhams and not more than (2,000,000) dirhams, or one of these two penalties, shall be imposed on each Whoever forges, imitates or copies a credit card, debit card, or any electronic payment method, or appropriates its data or information, using information technology means or an information system.

The same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who:

1. Manufactures or designs any information technology means, or information program, with the intention of facilitating any of the actions stipulated in the first paragraph of this Article.

2. Unauthorized use of a credit or electronic card, debit card, or any electronic payment method, or any of its data or information, with the intention of obtaining for himself or for others, money or property of others or benefiting from the services offered by others.

3. Before dealing with these counterfeit, counterfeit, or copied cards or other electronic payment methods, or the data of electronic payment methods illegally seized, with his knowledge of their illegality.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

