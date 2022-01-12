The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the crime of publishing data or information that does not comply with media content standards.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 19 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding one year and a fine of no less than 30 thousand dirhams and not more than 300,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties Responsible for managing a website or an electronic account that has published content, data or information on any of them that does not comply with the standards of media content issued by the competent authorities.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



