The State Public Prosecution, through a tweet published today on its social media accounts, clarified the crime of promoting medical products without a license on the information network.

The Public Prosecution indicated that in accordance with Article 49 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, which stipulates that whoever establishes, manages or runs a website or publishes information on the network shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine, or one of these two penalties. Informatics, or by any means of information technology to promote or sell medical products that are not licensed in the country or that are counterfeit of licensed medical products.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



