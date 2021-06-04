The Public Prosecution of the State, through a film, published on its accounts on social media, clarified the crime of fleeing the accused, noting that according to Article 280 of the Federal Penal Code, anyone who escapes after arrest, detention or provisional detention in accordance with the law shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years.

And she added, “The penalty shall be imprisonment if the crime is committed by two or more persons, or by threats or violence against persons or things. The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years if the crime is committed by using a weapon or by threatening to use it.”

The prosecution stated that the publication of this information comes within the framework of its ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and to raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.



