The Public Prosecution of the State, through a film, published today on its accounts on social media, clarified the penalty for modifying the photos of others with the intent of insulting and defaming.

The Public Prosecution indicated that according to Article 44, paragraph 2 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime, a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than (250,000) two hundred and fifty thousand dirhams and not more than (500,000) Five hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever uses an electronic information system or an information technology means to make any modification or processing to a recording, image or scene, with the intent of defaming or offending another person.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all the new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.