The Council of Ministers on Tuesday accelerated the creation of the State Public Health Agency by approving the bill that will regulate this new body. The Government wants to give top priority to this rule, so it will be processed by the urgent procedure both in Congress and in the Senate. However, the unknown that always accompanies this type of announcement remains in the air: which city will host it, a decision that will once again be controversial after previous disputed decisions on the location of other public entities, such as space or intelligence artificial. It is also unknown who will lead the new body and although some health voices point to the name of Fernando Simón, the bases will establish a process in which the merits of the candidates will be assessed.

The covid-19, which has exposed the shortcomings of public health in Spain, has prompted the creation of an agency that will try to modernize health management in the country. “The experience lived with the coronavirus pandemic and the consequences it has had has made the creation of this agency a priority for the Government and a necessity for the country to address public health situations that require anticipation, a rapid response and of coordination between all the health authorities and the people who have to do with public health surveillance”, said the minister.

The agency’s objectives will be to monitor, identify, and evaluate the health status of the population, its determinants, and public health problems or threats that may arise, paying “special attention” to social inequalities in health, explained the agency. Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. For its gestation, Health has had the help of the main scientific societies.

The body has a national vocation, and that is why Darias stressed that the draft law “establishes the obligation” for administrations and entities to provide data so that risks can be evaluated from a broader approach than that of each autonomous community.

The minister highlighted that the new agency, which will report to the Secretary of State for Health, responds to a demand from “health professionals, political parties and citizens” and recalled that its implementation was contemplated in the National Security Strategy of December 2021, in the Public Health Strategy, of June 2022, and in the conclusions of the Congress Reconstruction Committee, where the shortcomings of the system during the covid-19 health emergency were analyzed. In addition to pandemics, the agency will deal with the health consequences of climate change, smoking, obesity or diabetes.

Darias stressed that the agency will be the second pillar of the future of public health, together with “the reinforcement of the capacities of the health system. It may also be one of his latest projects, since soon (yesterday he did not want to specify the specific date) he will leave the ministry to focus on the PSOE candidacy for mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.