The State Prosecutor’s Office has warned, through its accounts on social media, against falling under legal accountability as a result of the drift behind the launch of false rumors and the making of pranks that inflict damage on society due to what is known as “April Fools”.

The Public Prosecution indicated that rumors negatively affect society, harm public interests, spread negative spirit and disturb public security, confirming that launching them is a crime punishable by law by imprisonment for a period of no less than a year for anyone who intentionally broadcasts false or malicious news, data, or rumors, or broadcast exciting propaganda if This would disturb public security, throw terror among people, or harm the public interest, according to Article 198 bis of the Federal Penal Code.





