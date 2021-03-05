The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a film material that it published on its social media accounts @uae_pp, the crimes of kidnapping people and assaulting freedom.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 344 of the Federal Penal Code, whoever abducts, apprehends, detains, or deprives him of his freedom by any means without a legal reason, according to Article 344 of the Federal Penal Code, the penalty is life imprisonment in the following cases:

1 – If the act took place by impersonating a public character, claiming to perform or assigning a public service, or communicating in a false capacity.

2- If the act was committed by means of deception or accompanied by the use of force, threats to kill, serious harm, or physical or psychological acts of torture.

3 – If the act was committed by two or more persons or by a person carrying a weapon.

4- If the period of kidnapping, arrest, detention, or deprivation of liberty exceeds one month.

5- If the victim is a female, a juvenile, a lunatic or an imbecile.

6 – If the purpose of the act was to gain, retaliate, or rape the victim, assault his honor, inflict harm on him, or compel him to commit a crime.

7 – If the act is committed against a public servant while performing his job or because of that.

If the act results in the death of the victim, the penalty shall be death or life imprisonment, and the penalty prescribed for the original perpetrator shall be imposed on whoever mediates in the commission of any of the crimes referred to in this article, as well as whoever conceals a kidnapped person with his knowledge of that.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





