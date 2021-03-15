Today, the State Prosecutor’s Office published a film material on its social media accounts, in conjunction with the Emirati Child’s Day, explaining the punishment for exposing a child to torture or assaulting his physical integrity, or performing any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional or psychological balance or Mental or moral.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Articles 36 and 69 of the Child Rights Law (Wadima), which stipulated that it is prohibited to subject a child to torture or assault on his physical integrity, or to perform any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional, psychological, or mental balance. Anyone who violates that ban shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than fifty thousand dirhams (50,000) or one of these two penalties.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.





