The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, the punishment of anyone who publicly commits a disgraceful act.

The Public Prosecution noted that, according to Article 358 of the Federal Penal Code, a fine not less than one thousand dirhams and not more than fifty thousand dirhams shall be imposed on whoever commits an outrageous act out of modesty, and in the event of return he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand dirhams or one of these two Both punishments and the same penalty shall be imposed on every person who comes any statement or act that violates public morals, and whoever commits an indecent act with a female or a boy under the age of fifteen, even if not in public, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than one year.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the State Prosecution’s keenness to promote legal culture among all members of society.





