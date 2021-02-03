Today, the State Prosecutor’s Office published a tweet on its social media accounts, explaining the punishment for acts of domestic violence.

The Public Prosecution explained that, according to Article 9, Clause 1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2019 regarding protection from domestic violence, which stipulates that each person shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months and a fine not exceeding five thousand dirhams or either of these two penalties. He committed any of the acts of domestic violence stipulated in Article 5, without prejudice to any more severe punishment stipulated in another law, and indicated that the acts of domestic violence stipulated in Article 5 are physical harm, and it means any assault by any means on the body of the offender, even if he does not leave Impact … and psychological abuse, and it means any act or statement that leads to psychological harm to the aggressed … and sexual abuse and means any act that constitutes assault or sexual harassment of the aggressed, or by using it by any means .. and economic abuse and is intended any act that leads to the deprivation of the aggressor. It is his right or freedom to dispose of his money with the intent to harm him.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.