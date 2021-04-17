The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a tweet that it posted on its social media accounts, the punishment for handling adulterated, harmful to health, or spoiled food.

The Public Prosecution indicated that Article / 14 / Clause 1 of Federal Law No. 10 of 2015 regarding food safety stipulates that without prejudice to any more severe punishment stipulated in any other law, the penalty for imprisonment for a period of no less than three months and a fine of no less than / 100,000 / one hundred thousand dirhams and not exceeding / 2,000,000 / two million dirhams or either of these two penalties, whoever trades, at any stage of the food chain, fraudulent, harmful to health, or spoiled food.

The publication of this information comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





