The State Prosecutor’s Office clarified, through a tweet it published on its social media accounts, the punishment for fraud by means of information technology.

The Public Prosecution noted that, in accordance with Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes, whoever takes possession of it is punished with imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not in excess of one million dirhams or one of these two penalties. For himself or others unlawfully over movable money or a benefit or on a bond or signing this bond, by using any fraudulent method or by taking a false name or impersonating an incorrect character through an information network, an electronic information system, or an information technology means.

The State Public Prosecution pointed out that the information network means a link between two or more groups of information programs and means of information technology that allow users to enter and exchange information, and an electronic information system means a set of information programs and information technology means intended to process, manage and store electronic information or the like. Information technology is any electronic, magnetic, optical, electrochemical, or other tool used to process electronic data and perform logical and mathematical operations, or storage functions, and it includes any directly connected or linked means that allows this method to store electronic information or communicate it to others.

It is worth noting that the publication of these tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

