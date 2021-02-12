The State Prosecutor’s Office explained, through a film material that it published today, Friday, on its social media accounts @uae_pp, the crimes of exposing the juvenile to homelessness and inciting him to commit a crime.

The Public Prosecution noted that according to Article 42 of Federal Law No. 9 of 1976 in the matter of delinquent juveniles and homeless persons, which stipulated that a prison term not exceeding a year or a fine of not less than two thousand dirhams and not exceeding five thousand dirhams shall be imposed on anyone who exhibits a juvenile for one of the homelessness cases That he prepared him for her, helped him, instigated him in her behavior, or facilitated her for him in any way, even if the state of homelessness was not legally achieved.

The same penalty shall be inflicted on whoever prepares a juvenile to commit a crime, or performs an act that prepares, facilitates, or completes its commission or instigates him against it even if the juvenile did not actually commit it.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months if the perpetrator uses coercive or threatening means with the juvenile, or if he is one of his assets, or who is responsible for his upbringing or observation, or if the juvenile is recognized to him according to the law.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than one year if the perpetrator commits these acts with more than one juvenile, even at different times.

All this without prejudice to any more severe punishment stipulated in another law.

It should be noted that according to Article No. 1 of the same law, which stipulates that a juvenile in the application of the provisions of this law shall be considered a juvenile who was under eighteen years of age at the time of committing the act subject to accountability or being in a state of homelessness.

The publication of these legal tweets comes within the framework of the Public Prosecution’s keenness to enhance the legal culture among all members of society, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.





