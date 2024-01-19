The state prosecution has asked for 28 years in prison for Daria Trepova, accused of the terrorist attack.

The state prosecution requested 28 years in a general regime colony and a fine of 800 thousand rubles for Daria Trepova, accused of terrorism (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists). This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel on Moika.

For Dmitry Kasintsev, who sheltered her, the prosecutor asks to impose a sentence of one year and ten months in prison to be served in a general regime colony.

Earlier it was reported that the amount of claims in the case of the terrorist attack committed by Trepova increased to 50 million rubles. It is clarified that 15 million of this amount was requested by the mother of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin).

The explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe, as a result of which Vladlen Tatarsky was blown up, occurred on April 2, 2023. At the same time, another 52 people in the establishment were injured.