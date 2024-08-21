In Russia, the prosecutor requested 16 to 24 years in prison for 24 Azov members

The state prosecutor has requested prison terms for 24 members of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), accused of organizing and participating in the activities of a terrorist group, as well as the violent seizure of power. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, where the parties’ closing arguments took place on Wednesday, August 21.

Following the debate, the prosecutor requested 16 years in a general regime penal colony for Nina Bondarenko, Irina Mogitich, Marina Tekin and Vladislava Maiborod, 17 years for Lilia Pavrianidis, Alena Bondarchuk and Elena Avramova, 19 years for Lilia Rudenko and Natalia Golfiner. For the men, the state prosecution requested from 19 to 24 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime penal colony.

In particular, Oleg Zharkov was asked to be sentenced to 19 years in a maximum security penal colony, Aleksandr Irkh to 21 years, Oleg Mizhgorodsky, Aleksandr Mukhin, Anatoly Gritsyk and Nikita Timonin to 22 years. Longer terms were requested for Aleksey Smykov, Dmitry Labinsky, Artem Grebeshkov, Aleksandr Morechenets, Yaroslav Zhdamarov and Artur Gretsky – they are asked to be sentenced to 23 years of imprisonment, as well as for Oleg Tyshkula and David Kasatkin. For the latter two, the state prosecution requested 24 years in a maximum security penal colony.

It is specified that the lawyers’ appearance is scheduled for August 28.

The parties’ debate in the case of 24 members of the Ukrainian Azov Brigade was scheduled for August 21. One of the accused, Alexander Ishchenko, did not live to see the trial and died in a pretrial detention center in July of this year.