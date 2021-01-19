The state prosecutor asked to appoint 25 years of imprisonment in a strict regime colony for an ordinary conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov, who fired at a military unit in the Trans-Baikal Territory and killed eight people.

As reported TASS, the prosecution also supported the claims of the victims for a total of 28 million rubles, and asked to set off the time spent in custody by the defendant in the term of serving the sentence.

The accused Shamsutdinov refused to participate in the debate and the last word at the trial, and also did not recognize the civil claims from the families of the victims.

The announcement of the verdict in the Shamsutdinov case is scheduled for January 21.

Recall that on October 25, 2019, private conscript Shamsutdinov opened fire on his colleagues at a repair and technical base in the Trans-Baikal Territory. As a result, eight servicemen were killed and two more were wounded. According to one version, Shamsutdinov could have had a nervous breakdown. Later he wrote a letter in which he asked for forgiveness from the families of those killed. Shamsutdinov said that he regrets that he could not restrain himself.

In December 2020, the jury found Shamsutdinov guilty of murdering eight people, but at the same time decided that the conscript soldier deserves leniency.