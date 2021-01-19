The State proposes that the Francs can take home appliances and goods without inventory from the Pazo de Meirás, although it also leaves open the possibility of other “inventoried movable goods” to the extent that it is possible to “better specify their degree of connection” as Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) or also in relation to “future uses” of the property.

This is stated in a letter sent to the Court of First Instance number one of A Coruña with the conclusions of the General Directorate of State Assets sent to the General Counsel.

It responds to the request made by the court so that, on the part of the General State Administration, the goods that had to be delivered to the Francos be determined because they are objects of strict personal use or that, due to their characteristics, « They contribute nothing to the significance of the pazo as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and whose removal does not compromise the possible final uses of the property.

Taking as a reference the inventory carried out on November 11 of last year, also at the request of the court, by technicians from the Department of Culture and National Heritage, the General Directorate of State Heritage proposes that it can be delivered to the defendants “all the non-inventoried appliances and furniture contained in the manor.

Exceptions



«Except for bibliographic funds and carpets and textile elements of all kinds, as well as that, additionally, the delivery, at the request formulated by the defendants in a singularized way with respect to specific goods, of other inventoried movable property as appropriate, may be assessed. It is possible to better specify their degree of connection with the BIC and with its future uses, ”he adds.

It also states that both the National Heritage and the Secretary of State for Democratic Memory “expressly expressed their agreement with this criterion.” On the contrary, it states that the Department of Culture, Education and University “has not formulated any qualifications, clarifications or corrections regarding this approach within the period in which it was asked to declare its appearance.”

Response to BNG



On the other hand, in response dated December 15 after a parliamentary question from the BNG deputy in Congress, Néstor Rego, about the possible attempt to transfer goods by the Francs before the handover of the pazo took place. provisionally, the State Administration summarizes the steps taken in this regard and affirms that “as many actions are necessary and whatever means are used are used to guarantee the established objectives.”