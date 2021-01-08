The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation has extended the state program for the socio-economic development of Crimea and Sevastopol until 2025.

The draft government decree appeared on portal legal acts.

It is clarified that the amount of funding for the program was increased to 712 billion rubles.

Recall that the Russian government approved the state program for the development of Crimea and Sevastopol in February 2019. For its implementation for the period up to 2022, 310 billion rubles are provided.

Within the framework of the program, more than 200 objects were created, among them – a new airport in Simferopol, the Crimean bridge, an energy bridge, engineering structures for providing water to the eastern Crimea, two thermal power plants, and the Tavrida highway.

