The State Police provides assistance to a group of deaf-mute Ukrainian refugees on the A21 motorway

The roads of Manuel and Michele, young agents of the State Police, and of Vasyl, Dariia, Marika, Ludmila, Galina, Serghei and Vasyl, refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

A very long journey across Europe aboard a Romanian bus on which they brought everything that the bombs had saved, even three kittens. They come from Kiev and Kharkiev and show the police pictures of their destroyed homes.

Italy is their destination because here, in different cities, they have relatives or acquaintances who can host them but contacting them is difficult because four of them are deaf and dumb. The policemen, after offering them breakfast, try to contact an association in Piacenza that will help them to their destination. The greetings at the end are in sign language, because friendship doesn’t need words. Friendship is serious business.

