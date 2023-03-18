The governor of Wyoming, Mark Gordon, took another step this Friday in the general climate of attacks against the reproductive freedom of women in the United States by approving a law that prohibits the use of abortion pills in that Midwestern state. Women who use them face penalties of up to six months in prison and fines of about 8,400 euros. The Republican politician also passed a bill that will restrict most pregnancy terminations except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk.

Wyoming thus becomes the first place to introduce a specific rule to outlaw these drugs. In some of the at least 18 states, such as Texas, where abortion is banned or severely restricted, the use of these pills is also prosecuted as part of broader laws.

The gesture adds to a regressive wave inaugurated last June by the Supreme Court, whose overwhelmingly conservative majority, unprecedented since the 1930s, overturned the precedent of half a century established by the historic sentence Roe vs. Wade, that made abortion protection federal.

The new target of religious activists and Republican politicians is drugs, especially mifepristone, which, combined with misoprostol, is used in about half of the abortions performed annually in the United States, according to data from the Institute. Guttmacher. Mifepristone is at the center of a case being studied by a judge named Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointment of Donald Trump. Being a federal magistrate, if he decides to prohibit its use, that prohibition will be effective throughout the United States, also in places, such as New York, California or Maryland, considered “sanctuaries” in the protection of the right of women to decide.

The complaint was filed by a recently created anti-abortion group in Texas called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which sued the US Drug Agency (FDA) for approving the use of this pill, usually distributed with the Mifeprex brand name and also available as an active principle, for more than 23 years.

Since 2000, the FDA has allowed the administration of mifepristone with a prescription during the first 70 days (10 weeks) from the moment of conception. In 2021, the Joe Biden Administration made the possibility of receiving prescriptions by mail permanent, after rehearsing that practice during the pandemic to avoid unnecessary visits to the doctor. On its website, it can be read that the agency “does not recommend buying mifepristone online.”

The drug stops the production of progesterone and terminates the pregnancy. Misoprostol is used to evacuate the patient’s uterus.

“I have a strong record of protecting the lives of the unborn, as well as their mothers (…) I believe that all life is sacred and that all people, including the unborn, should be treated with dignity and compassion” , wrote the governor of Wyoming to defend his measure in a letter sent to his Secretary of State, Chuck Gray. Gordon also says he made the decision “without prejudice” and “after much prayer.”

The new law is scheduled to take effect on July 1 and makes it illegal to “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any pill for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.” Doctors or any other person found guilty will be charged with a misdemeanor. The rule explicitly says that pregnant patients are exempt from charges and penalties.