Aurélien Pradié, Secretary General of the Republicans on franceinfo, Sunday September 6, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Aurélien Pradié, the secretary general of the Republicans was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Sunday, September 6, 2020. The state of the right, the recovery plan … He answers questions from Matteu Maestracci and Jean-Jérôme Bertolus.

Presidential 2022: “François Baroin is right to keep his nerves”

François Baroin reiterated when the Republicans returned to school that he would vote in the fall on his possible presidential candidacy. Two years before the election, Aurélien Pradié believes that he “He’s right to keep his nerves, not to give in to the pressure. He’s right not to submit to the suitors’ ball because he deserves better than that and the country deserves better than that” and reiterates its support in case of candidacy.

Aurélien Pradié castigates those who sit “on their political convictions” to access “national responsibilities”

Are in the sights of the deputy of Lot the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi who calls to join Emmanuel Macron in 2022 and the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin. “Christian Estrosi is a tinker “, did he declare. “I hear the cranky, the ominous birds who absolutely want the right to go wrong, but for two days at Port-Marly, the right was fine. We are the only political party in this country to have been able to bring together a thousand of young people. “

Gérald Darmanin for his part “sat down on his convictions the moment he went from supporting Nicolas Sarkozy, from supporting Xavier Bertrand to supporting Emmanuel Macron”, estimated Aurélien Pradié. “The real quality of Gérald Darmanin is being able to adapt to all political situations. It is surely a quality to gain power and be a minister, but it is not a quality to look at yourself in a mirror. You cannot compromise on your convictions, your ideas, because you want to exercise power “, at decided Aurélien Pradié who explains the disinterest of the French for politics by the lack of “nobility” political representatives.



Speech at the Pantheon for the 150 years of the Republic: “Emmanuel Macron is a bullshit”

The President of the Republic delivered a speech on Friday, September 4 in which he defended the notion of freedom and warned against separatism. “The speeches, Emmanuel Macron knows how to pronounce them. Does he know how to act? No”, accuses him Aurélien Pradié.

“Emmanuel Macron is a bullshit, he claims to do a lot but does so little”, criticized the deputy of Lot who dStates “a powerful ideology” Of the president : “Emmanuel Macron does not believe in the powerful idea of ​​the Republic, he believes in the self-management of society”, assures Aurélien Pradié.

“Two reservations” on the recovery plan

“I have two reservations about the recovery plan”, issued Aurélien Pradié. First, he says he doubts that it will make it possible to prepare for the future and in particular the green conversion of the aeronautics industry. “We put patches, we save the boat but do we change the direction of the boat, I do not have the feeling.” He is also concerned about the lack of a consumer stimulus plan.