The humidity that has affected the antechamber of the sanctuary of the Virgen de las Huertas in recent years has completely disfigured the mural painting that represents the Christ of Cope. Made in 1678, it is the oldest in that space and also the most damaged by water leaks. Although the humidity that affected it seems to have stopped due to the latest interventions on the building’s roofs, the saltpeter flakes that have formed on the surface “are literally spitting the pictorial layer from both the central figure and the side decorations,” he explained. In statements to LA VERDAD the Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos. The roof that covers this space is badly damaged and “presents the typical bags as it has supported a large amount of water.

The action “is considered urgent to preserve what remains of the original painting,” he added. The restoration of both the anteroom and the Tota Pulchra staircase is contemplated in the General State Budgets with an item of 378,000 euros, he recalled. The City Council is awaiting the visit in the coming weeks of a technician from the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain to assess the state of the paintings, since the supervision of the works, which is financed by the Ministry of Culture, corresponds to this body.

On the Tota Pulchra staircase, with scenes painted on the walls and the dome dedicated to the Virgin, of which there are very few examples in Spanish art, a worsening of the bands of decorative painting in the lower part of the walls has also been appreciated. walls. The aljezones, which were practically loose as a result of the large cracks opened during the earthquakes of 2011, have ended up detaching together with the paper that was trying to hold them in place.

Ten years after the earthquakes, the rehabilitation of the patronal sanctuary has not concluded



The president of the Hermandad de la Virgen de las Huertas, Isabel Jiménez, said she felt “a lot of sadness” because ten years after the 2011 earthquakes the rehabilitation of the sanctuary has not been completed. He assured that there are leaks in the dressing room that houses the image of the Patron “with the danger that it entails of parasites in the wood and possible damage to the mantle and the Virgin’s crown due to humidity” in this space. He recalled that it is not possible to access the interior of the new bell tower and that the laying of the floor is still pending, which was donated by the Cosentino firm.

The Councilor for Culture also considered it necessary to “open a channel of communication” with the Bishopric of Cartagena, owner of the building, to address the architectural problem of the sanctuary convent, uninhabited since the community of Franciscan friars left the city in 2018 .

May services



Due to the health crisis, the acts of worship to the Patron during the month of May are held inside the church and pilgrimages with the Virgin have been suspended at dawn for the prayer of the Aurora. The Eucharists will be celebrated on Saturdays at 7.15 pm and on Sundays at 9 am.