The state of the left just over a year from the presidential election. Is there a candidate to save the left? According to an Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll, for franceinfo and L’Obs published on Wednesday 3 February 14 months before the presidential election, a divided left would obtain very low scores if the vote took place next Sunday. In none of the scenarios tested, a leftist candidate arrives in the second round. At best they find themselves third neck and neck with Xavier Bertrand, credited with 14% to 16% of voting intentions depending on the assumptions. In any case, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen come out ahead with around 25% of the voting intentions.

“The Affair of the Century”: the State ordered to pay a symbolic euro to four associations in compensation for their moral damage. The Paris administrative court ordered the state to pay a symbolic euro to four associations, for not having kept its commitments in terms of reducing greenhouse gases. The judges delivered their decision on Wednesday February 3. The condemnation of the state “for climate inaction “ Mark “a first historic victory for the climate and a major advance in French law”, believes the collective “Affair of the Century”.