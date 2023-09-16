The street after the explosion in front of the courts of Tuluá (Valle del Cauca), on September 12, in an image spread on social networks.

The majority of journalists prefer not to respond, due to instructions from the companies in which they work or by personal decision. This Thursday the local stations Mundo 89 FM and La Voz de los Robles 1490 AM, with a radio tradition in the center and north of Valle del Cauca, announced that they were suspending the transmission of their newscasts. “Not only do announcers, journalists and technicians stop, but the community is also affected because the Constitution is violated in Article 20,” which talks about freedom of the press. “We feel alone,” they say in a text that they published through various digital media.

Threats are not new in Tuluá. “In the last three months, at least ten journalists have been pressured and threatened by criminal gangs that operate in that municipality,” says a joint statement from the Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP) and Reporters Without Borders that was published. this Thursday. A criminal group calling itself Los cancerberos had declared five media outlets as military targets the day before, which were not mentioned for security reasons. This same group had already threatened and pressured seven journalists on July 23, through another pamphlet in which they demanded that they publish their statements and become their spokespersons.

In the same pamphlet, Los cancerberos – a name they took from Greek mythology and which refers to the three-headed monster that guards the underworld – claimed responsibility for an attack in front of the courts carried out on Tuesday night. While Colombians gathered around the televisions to watch the World Cup qualifying match against Chile, the center of Tuluá was shaken by an explosion. There were no injuries and only material losses were reported, but the message was clear and reiterated the threats that had already been sent to some lawyers and judges. Banana traders and growers have also indicated that they are being threatened and extorted by criminal groups.

Almost for every food there is a poster, denounces journalist Robert Posada from exile. In 2022, upon the recommendation of journalist advocacy organizations, he had to leave Colombia since it was considered that his life was at imminent risk. Among other issues, he had denounced through several articles that he published on his social networks and in the media Instantly —which he created together with several friends— different cases of corruption, especially regarding the delivery of urban planning licenses outside the POT, and about an alleged alliance between local government institutions and organized crime. He had also touched on the topic of extortion: one day a potato seller was found dead; the next, another merchant. Posada insisted on tying together the crimes, which seemed to be isolated events, until he concluded that “everything that people consume in Tuluá today is being handled by mafias.”

“I am beginning to be very incisive with the issue of extortion,” says Posada in a telephone interview with EL PAÍS. First he talked about the cilantro cartel, then the potato cartel, the onion cartel, the banana cartel. “Then comes a very difficult moment, which is the beginning of the year 2022, when we start talking about the egg cartel. An egg in Tuluá costs 700 pesos. In less than a year an egg went from costing 200 pesos to costing 700 (…) There are mafias that say who can sell, how they can sell. And the last thing that was added is the distribution of chicken.” In order to distribute their products, merchants must pay a commission, “and anyone who does not comply with that will be killed.”

Posada ventures to assure that in reality Los cancerberos do not exist, that they are an invention, a myth, as their name indicates. “I don’t believe that. I think that doesn’t exist. “They are taking advantage to continue sowing fear and terror for strictly political purposes, to torpedo the electoral issue in Tuluá, so that people do not vote.” If the prosecutors are afraid, if the judges are, “then the electoral process is going to be clouded. Today the elections in Tuluá are at risk.”

In addition to being a political issue, “it is mainly economic. “There are some groups that are in politics, allied with organized crime, to have control of all the economies of Tuluá, legal and illegal.” And that’s where journalism comes in: “On June 7, another criminal group, La Oficina de Tuluá, had threatened anyone who covered news and information related to the mayoral candidate Gustavo Vélez,” says the statement from FLIP and Reporters Without Borders. Vélez, who was mayor of the city between 2016 and 2019, has assured that he will fight against crime and corruption. The Conservative Party candidate has also reported that he has been receiving threats for 11 months. In June of last year, two men opened fire at the entrance to the business complex where he has his office, and on August 27 they threw explosives at the house where his parents live.

Three days later, citizens found a severed head inside a black bag that had been abandoned on a street in the center of the municipality; The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man. In the midst of the anxiety, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, chaired a security council from Tuluá, in which it was decided to reinforce the security of the region with another 600 soldiers.

The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, was also on the council and highlighted that recently 17 members of La inmaculada – the name by which La Oficina de Tuluá is also known – had been captured. “What is happening in Tuluá is unacceptable, some men from a prison terrorizing an entire city and trying to influence the electoral debate,” he said. “We have detected them, we know who they are,” although he clarified that this is an evil that was let in many years ago and that grew over time.

Since 2020, Robert Posada and Marcos Efraín Montalvo have been sensing a rarefied atmosphere in the city. They had the feeling that dark businesses were seeping into all spheres, while the majority of journalists reported the facts without relating them to each other. The two worked independently, writing wherever they found space or in their personal networks, in which they reported irregularities in public procurement issues. “We were like two solitary quixotes denouncing things, because at that time it seemed that there was self-censorship on the part of many journalists,” says Posada.

In 2021 they began to receive intimidation. Marcos, however, continued to investigate alleged inconsistencies in the creation of companies to handle the issue of school transportation, public transportation, and control the taxi business. “He had become a supremely uncomfortable person and well, the result of that complaint, I believe, cost Marcos his life.” On September 19, 2021, he was shot dead in a store, aged 68. His departure was considered a great loss for Tuluá journalism. He was shot by a 15-year-old boy, who was captured. Because he was a minor, the perpetrator has already paid his penalty, and to this day it is unknown who the masterminds were. In four days it will be two years since the crime, and two years of impunity.

