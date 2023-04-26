He added, during a telephone interview with “Sky News Arabia”, on Wednesday evening, that his country’s president called on Al-Burhan and Hamidti for a ceasefire, stressing that Salva Kiir is ready to visit Khartoum at any time.

Al-Burhan agreed to meet

He pointed out that Al-Burhan agreed in principle to the possibility of holding talks with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, noting that the President of South Sudan is trying to communicate with Hamidti to offer the possibility of meeting with Al-Burhan.

Dow told Sky News Arabia: “The President of South Sudan is in contact with them (Al-Burhan and Hamidti) and is ready to go to Khartoum at any time. He offered them to meet in Sudan or abroad, in order to discuss how to stop this war.”

He stressed, “Al-Burhan agreed in principle to hold talks inside Sudan, while we are trying to reach Hamidti and talk to him about this proposal.”

Daw referred to his country’s call to extend the truce in Sudan for an additional 72 hours, commenting: “The president made this proposal in the name of IGAD, and we await a response to stop the bloodshed that may affect the entire region, especially southern Sudan.”

He stressed the continuation of communication with the two sides to stop the war and return to the negotiating table in order to establish peace in Sudan, saying that they have not agreed until now on the place where the talks will take place.