Sinaloa.- The Sinaloa Ministry of Health reported this Monday, April 11, that no new contagion of covid-19 was registered in the state, which remains in the epidemiological green traffic light.

The state agency reported a historical accumulated of 122 thousand 409 confirmed cases and a total of 9 thousand 762 deaths because of the coronavirus, the disease that affects the respiratory system.

Balance

Last Sunday eight new infections had been reported, of which seven are from the municipality of Culiacán; the other is from Angostura. No new deaths were reported either.

Read more: They discover biomaterial of marine origin that destroys Covid-19

Another good news this Monday is that 36 more people were discharged after recovering from the disease, they are from the municipalities of Mazatlán, with 21; Guasave, 5; Ahhome, 4; Salvador Alvarado, 2; Culiacan, 2, and El Fuerte, 2.

In total, there are already a total of 112,501 people recovered in Sinaloa, after having acquired covid-19.

active cases

The Ministry of Health announced that currently there are 146 active cases in the entity, where Culiacán heads the list, with 72; in second place is Mazatlán, with 37, and in third place Ahome, with 13. They are followed by Guasave, 12; Salvador Alvarado, 5; Navolato, 3; El Fuerte, 3, and Angostura, 1.

The municipalities that do not have active coronavirus patients are Choix, Elota, Cosalá, Sinaloa, San Ignacio, Concordia, Mocorito, and Rosario.

The agency reported that until this Monday there were 2,587 suspected cases of coronavirus in the state, where Culiacán ranks first, with 1,193; in second is Mazatlán, with 755 and in third Ahome, with 355.