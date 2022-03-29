Sinaloa.- The Sinaloa Ministry of Health reported this Monday, March 28, that 28 new covid-19 infections were registered in the entity that continues at the epidemiological green traffic light.

The infections have come down in the state; On March 23, 72 new cases had been registered. This time no deaths were reported, which is good news.

Balance

The state agency reported a historical accumulated of 122 thousand 88 confirmed cases and a total of 9 thousand 743 deaths by coronavirus, the disease that affects the respiratory system.

The new infections were registered in the municipalities of Guasave, with 17; Mazatlan, 8; Ahome, 2 and Culiacan, 1.

Again, this time no new infections from private laboratories were recorded.

It was reported that another 64 people were discharged, making a total of 112,100 patients recovered after overcoming the viral disease.

The most recent recovered are from the municipalities of Culiacán, with 23; Guasave, 21; Mazatlan, 11; Salvador Alvarado, 2; Navolato, 1 and El Fuerte, 1.

active cases

The Ministry of Health announced that there are currently 245 active cases of covid-19 in the state; she is ready Culiacán continues to lead it, now with 107; Mazatlan is in second place, with 783, and Ahome is in third place, with 36.

They are followed by Guasave, 8; The Strong, 6; Salvador Alvarado, 4; Navolato, 2; corn, 1; Narrowness, 1; Mocorito, 1 and Badiraguato, 1. The only municipalities that do not have active cases are Choix, Cosalá, San Ignacio, Concordia and Escuinapa.

The Ministry of Health reported that there are currently 2,444 suspected cases in the state, and Culiacán ranks first with 1,099; Mazatlán is second, with 745 and Ahome is third, with 337.

The state agency announced that there is currently 99 percent availability of covid beds in Sinaloa.